New beer festival to aid Milwaukee County Parks

Pours for Parks, a brand-new beer fest featuring local breweries will help aid Milwaukee County Parks. Each year a different park will be chosen to benefit from Pours for Parks. The park being helped this year is Humboldt Park.

The first installation of Pours for Parks is being held today, April 7. There are three sessions throughout the day. The last session starts at 4 pm at the Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery.

Ticket holders will be able to enjoy unlimited samples from over 20 breweries. Attendees will also receive a taster glass with the Pours for Parks 2024 logo.

Some of the Milwaukee area breweries that are being featured:

1840 Brewing Company

Bavarian Bierhaus

Big Head Brewing Co.

Central Waters Brewing Company

Company Brewing

Dead Bird Brewing Company

Explorium Brewpub

Indeed Brewng

Lakefront Brewery

MobCraft Beer

and more!

For more details on tickets and pricing visitthe Pours for Parks event page.

