New apartments planned near Downer Ave. under agreement with St. Mark's congregation

MILWAUKEE — A 55-unit apartment building could be built near North Downer Avenue under an agreement with St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

Developer Michael DeMichele is looking to build the apartments. DeMichele is president of the Downer Avenue’s business improvement district.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the neighboring developments represent a collaboration for St. Mark’s to sell a vacant property it owns at 2618 N. Hackett Ave. for the apartments, and use the proceeds to build the new addition for its congregation.

The apartments, a four-story building designed by architect Jim Shields of HGA, would be built in partnership with Three Leaf Partners. Three Leaf Partners is a development firm related to Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton and Catalyst Construction.

The building would have 30 two-bedroom apartments and the rest one-bedroom or studio units, and 55 underground parking spots.

The building, which is pending approvals, could start construction over the winter in late 2022 or early 2023. It is designed to look like the surrounding neighborhood with similar red-brown brick and courtyards, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Developers are working with St. Mark’s on the congregation’s plan to demolish an outdated 1948 addition onto their historic church to make room for a new building. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports, St. Mark’s has about 300 active members, and would build the new addition onto its historic 1911 church to house offices, a gathering space and a nursery for child care.

Demolition of the current St. Mark’s addition, also pending approvals, could start in spring 2023, and construction of the new building immediately following.

