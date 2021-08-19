New after-school program in Milwaukee promotes diversity in the STEM field

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is now home to two National Sports Analytics Club programs, including one right here in Milwaukee.

The after-school program will be starting at Golda Meir School next week.

Golda Meir Principal Michelle Morris-Carter said this program will ensure students are poised and ready to embark upon careers.

Students will build partnerships with Marquette University, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Green Bay Packers to take their skills to another level using data to make decisions.

"Showcasing data analytics to students at a very young age is important because it's a field that as of five years ago didn't exist," Dr. Kristof Kipp, Marquette Department of Physical Therapy Associate Professor, said.

Kipp also said it's an opportunity to bridge the disparities gap in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

"By working together to promote STEM education, we can help the students in our community find the curiosity and address the under-representation," he said.

According to Scientific America, African Americans and Hispanics make up just 11% of the science and engineering fields, despite representing 30% of America’s total workforce.

Golda Meir School Junior Houston Brookshire is a three-sport athlete. He wants to expand his love for sports from the court to the STEM field.

"I feel very special to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Brookshire said. "I have a great passion for anything that revolves around sports or analytics, so it could be a great occupational fit."

Golda Meir School’s Club will work on a project advocating for the induction of Marquette great Butch Lee into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

The fun begins next week right at Golda Meir. The advisers told us the students will meet once a week after school to work on their projects.

As of right now, about 10 students are enrolled with space for 10 more.

The other Sports Analytics Club Program will be in Green Bay.

