Neubauer elected new leader of Wisconsin Assembly Democrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Rep. Greta Neubauer, of Racine, has been elected to serve as leader of Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Neubauer was the only Democrat to run for the post Monday.

I'm honored to share that I've been unanimously elected the new Assembly Democratic Leader of @AssemblyDemsWI. I truly appreciate the support & confidence my colleagues expressed today, & I'm looking forward to continuing our work to make WI a place where we all can thrive. (🧵) — Representative Greta Neubauer (@RepGreta) December 20, 2021

She will take over for Rep. Gordon Hintz, of Oshkosh, who is stepping down from the job on Jan. 10.

Neuabuer was first elected to the state Assembly in a special election in January 2018.

Hintz has been leader of minority Democrats since September 2017.

Neubauer takes over a Democratic caucus that has just 38 of the Assembly’s 99 seats.

