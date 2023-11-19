Neo-Nazi group marches through Wisconsin State Capitol, leaders condemn demonstration

MADISON — Video shows a neo-Nazi group marching through the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

According to Madison Police, around 20 people carrying flags with Swastikas walked up State Street to the Capitol before heading to James Madison Park. They said no one displayed any weapons.

Governor Tony Evers condemned the group in a press release Saturday afternoon.

“To see neo-Nazis marching in our streets and neighborhoods and in the shadow of our State Capitol building spreading their disturbing, hateful messages is truly revolting.

“Let us be clear: neo-Nazis, antisemitism, and white supremacy have no home in Wisconsin. We will not accept or normalize this rhetoric and hate. It’s repulsive and disgusting, and I join Wisconsinites in condemning and denouncing their presence in our state in the strongest terms possible.”

Many other city and state leaders like University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and Senator Tammy Baldwin also released statements condemning the group.

The protest is upsetting people not just in Madison, but across the state.

“I first heard about it when parents started reaching out to me concerned because their students on campus were calling them,” Miryam Rosenzweig, President and CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, said.

She said people across the state have been reaching out after hearing about the event in Madison. Even with this public display, she said it is just one of many growing antisemitic incidents.

“This is a major issue and it’s not going to change because of whatever is happening in Israel or Gaza,” Rosenzweig said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents have been on the rise over the past ten years. Since the Hamas attack on Israel October 7, they said antisemitic incidents have increased by 316% from the same time last year.

“It’s a shock for anyone from here, but in a way, maybe we shouldn’t be shocked,” Peter Staudenmaier, an associate professor of history at Marquette University, explained. “We need to recognize the new ways it shows up in the 21st century, and that’s what happened today.”

The university police department said they would also continue to monitor the situation ahead of Saturday night’s Badger football game against Nebraska.

For more resources or information, you can visit the Milwaukee Jewish Federation website.

