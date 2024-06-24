Neighbors unsettled after Pride flag stolen from Bay View home

MILWAUKEE — Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a stranger ripped away a Pride flag from a Bay View home Friday night.
Evan Solochek, the owner, said it happened shortly after 10 p.m. and the man got in a car and sped off.
“Some of our neighbors noticed a man running with a pole and a Pride flag and they thought it was ours,” Kate and Andy Sayers said.
They live a few houses down from Evan and always keep a Pride flag outside their home.
“It’s not a good feeling, especially being here so long,” Kate explained.
For them, it’s especially upsetting because they are part of the LGBTQ+ community and the theft happened during Pride Month.
“We’re a part of a marginalized community and June is supposed to be celebratory and uplifting. It’s hard always but especially hard to hear during June,” Kate said.
Other neighbors were just as surprised to hear what happened.
“When you came to the door and told me I was shocked,” Jessica Brumm-Larson said. “To me, it’s showing that we don’t want you here.”
Brumm-Larson and many other neighbors on Herman Street had Pride flags and signs in their yards.
Many told TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral that the rainbow flags are much more than decorations.
“When we look and see pride flags popping up, it makes me feel good and celebrated. It promotes a welcoming environment and everyone deserves a home to be safe in,” Andy said.
The Sayers have since taken extra precautions by adding zip ties to keep their flag in place.
As Solochek waits for a replacement flag in the mail, he also put up temporary mini flags from his neighbor in support.
Solocheck told TMJ4 that the Alderwoman of his district, Marina Dimitrijevic, said to report the theft to Milwaukee Police’s non-emergency line.
TMJ4 reached out to Milwaukee Police to see if they’ve received similar reports during June. They did not immediately respond.
