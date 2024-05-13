Neighbors plead for change after deadly crash on Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Two mothers are begging for drivers to slow down after a driver was killed on their street by a reckless driver.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Appleton and Burleigh around 11:54 p.m. Saturday.

A black Ford driving recklessly on Appleton Ave. crashed into a red vehicle as the Ford was turning west on Burleigh. Police say the 50-year-old driver of the red vehicle died on the scene.

A third vehicle, with 2 occupants, was also stuck in the crash. Both people in the third vehicle are expected to survive.

“I hate driving now. I really hate driving. There’s so much speeding, a lot of running the red lights and not quite making it at this intersection,” Maya, a neighbor, shared.

While TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral was talking with neighbors about driving at the intersection, she heard a crash and saw two cars had collided Sunday.

While there were no injuries during that crash, neighbors said they see and hear crashes like that all the time.

“There you go. Prime example. All you have to do is stand here,” another neighbor who witnessed the crash said.

According to city data, there have been two other fatal cashes along Appleton in the past year.

Even with recent traffic calming additions like bump-outs at the intersection, neighbors shared they think it’s the driving that needs to change.

“I’m just tired of Milwaukee. Please slow down people,” another neighbor said. While she didn't want to share her name, she said she's a mother.

On Mother’s Day, both her and Maya shared heartbreak over another life lost to reckless driving.

“I’m afraid for my children that they’ll get into an accident,” Maya said.

The driver of the black Ford, a 24-year-old female, was arrested. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

