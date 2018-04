People who live near where a man was possibly abducted Sunday say they're on edge. A witness nearby recorded the entire incident near Sherman and Marion on Milwaukee’s north side.

A man was beaten in the middle of the street then thrown into a trunk. At this point, police are trying to track down the potential victim and suspects in this case. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Tryson Lea lives in the area and said he'll be on the lookout for the cars involved.

"It's kind of like something that you see in a movie," he said. "I hope the police get it solved as quickly as possible and hope that the people of the community help out as well."

The victim was thrown in the trunk of the white car and police say the suspects drove away.

"I would actually like to see some of these people put down the camera and help out," Lea said while laughing.

But the witness recording did eventually turn it over to police. Catherine Beamon who's been living in the neighborhood for more than 40 years saw the video.

"They don't care what's going on, storm, rain, they don't care," she said. "I didn't know what to think."

She hopes the victim is O.K. and is glad someone was able to at least get it on video.

"Oh it's terrible, it's terrible," she said.

Police are still looking for who's responsible for this. Anyone with information about this is urged to contact Milwaukee police.