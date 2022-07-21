Neighbors fearful after shots fired incident leaves multiple homes hit

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Two people are now in police custody after a shots fired incident left multiple homes damaged in the Silver Spring Neighborhood.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a community near North 62nd Street and West Sheridan Avenue dealt with something unexpected when multiple houses were struck by gunfire.

One woman who spoke to TMJ4 says she’s lived here for nearly 10 years and was in bed when her house was hit.

She asked us not to show her face or use her real name out of fear of being targeted.

“I was in my bedroom and I just heard shots. First, it was like, it was slow and it was like, it was just like, ‘oh my goodness, horrible.’ I had to duck. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, my house is hit.’ Then I had to go check on my daughter and my grandbaby and make sure they were okay. But it was scary. It was like a dozen shots.”

The woman says things were safe and quiet in the neighborhood up until two years ago and now, she says all she does is worry.

“These kids be out here all day every day. So I'd be worried about the kids. You know what I'm saying? Because I'm always out here. But this is ridiculous. It's like a war zone over here. I can't do this no more. I'm ready to just terminate and just go. I can't do this.”

Another neighbor, who was also afraid to be identified, says while no one was hurt in this shooting, this isn’t the first time the neighborhood has dealt with violence.

“It’s nice houses but it's not safe. The kids are steady, running around here, stealing cars, getting shot up and shooting at these houses. It's not safe. I'm trying to move as soon as possible.”

Milwaukee Police say they have arrested two people in connection to the shooting, but the circumstances leading up to the incident are still under investigation.

Charges are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

