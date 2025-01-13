MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A series of crashes across the Milwaukee metro area this weekend left one person dead and two others injured, highlighting growing concerns about reckless driving in the city.

Arthur Alexander, 60, is in the hospital after a hit-and-run Friday night near 13th Street and Atkinson Avenue. His daughter, Brenda Alexander, described the emotional toll of the incident.

“Everybody loves him. He’s cool, he’s like my best friend,” Brenda said. “It’s hard watching him like that. I call his name, but he can’t say a word out of his mouth.”

Brenda Alexander Arthur Alexander was identified by family as the victim of a hit-and-run near 13th and Atkinson Friday night.

The incident was one of three serious pedestrian-related crashes over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, a 52-year-old pedestrian was struck while crossing North 76th Street near Silver Spring Drive just before 6 p.m., according to Milwaukee Police.

MPD said the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to family.

The driver, a 45-year-old, remained on the scene and was taken into custody for Operating while Intoxicated causing great bodily harm, and Operating after Suspension causing great bodily harm, according to police.

Check out: Neighbors, family concerned after three pedestrians hit in crashes over weekend

Neighbors, family concerned after three pedestrians hit in crashes over weekend

The third incident occurred Sunday afternoon in West Allis. The West Allis Police Department said a 70-year-old man was attempting to cross Greenfield Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when a driver pulled around a bus and struck him.

The driver stayed on the scene, and West Allis police noted that the pedestrian “appeared to have been consuming intoxicants.”

Neighbors voiced their frustration over driving behaviors in all three areas.

Kaylee Staral Mark Miller lives in West Allis.

“It’s like the Indy 500 out here,” said Mark Miller of West Allis.

“Everywhere I go, driving is crazy,” added Erick Perkins, who lives near 76th Street and Silver Spring Drive on Milwaukee’s north side.

The City of Milwaukee has been working to address reckless driving. In October, officials implemented a new initiative aimed at curbing dangerous behaviors, including criminal charges for repeat offenders.

Despite these efforts, neighbors said the problem persists.

As of mid-January, Milwaukee Police Department data shows two people have been killed in crashes this year and more than 60 others injured. Those figures do not yet include this weekend’s incidents.

Some residents are calling for stricter enforcement and community-driven solutions to improve road safety.

“We need to make sure everybody has a license, people are driving the speed limit, and there are more police outside,” Brenda Alexander said.

Kaylee Staral Eric kk Perkins lives in Milwuakee

Perkins emphasized the importance of personal accountability and community engagement.

“You’ve got to make positive choices so others can follow you,” he said. “I make songs about positivity, ways people can slow down driving, put phones down, stop drinking, and change.”

All three crashes from the weekend remain under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error