Neighbors band together to honor the fallen during Memorial Day parade in Lowell

LOWELL, Wis. — In honor of the servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, dozens of people in the Village of Lowell woke up early on Memorial Day to line the streets and offer their thanks for those who answered the call.

“It just seems to be a part of us, part of me. We’ve lost off a lot of friends and we’ve got to honor them,” said Chester Caine, veteran and Lowell Memorial Day Parade organizer.

In the heart of town, people of all ages wore their finest red, white and blue, cheering on their fellow neighbors as they played music and drove by, waving from the driver’s seats of some classic army vehicles and trucks.

For lifelong Lowell residents like Patricia Ann Lauersdorf, the annual parade is a wonderful way to celebrate the people who fought for the freedoms we hold dear.

“It means something to me for the people in this small community to come together as we do every year to commemorate them, to honor them, to show our thanks for their service,” said Lauersdorf.

While the holiday’s somber beginnings can often feel heavy, VFW of Wisconsin District 2 Commander Karen Lorraine Singer says that grief is what pushes her to make sure future generations understand the power of their sacrifice.

“While it's a little bit serious and maybe hard to grasp why are we giving up our day off for this tribute to ceremonies, it's important to remember our history so that we either don't repeat it or we continue to do good things,” said Singer.

