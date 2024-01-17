Needed: Spanish-speaking foster parents

MILWAUKEE — Children's Wisconsin reports that there are about 1,800 kids in the foster system in Milwaukee County. About 13% of those kids are Hispanic or Latino, but only 7% of foster parents identify as Hispanic or Latino.

Because of this need, Children's recently launched a Spanish-language foster care web page. You can find that by clicking here.

Ashley Argall is a bilingual foster parent recruitment specialist with Children's. She said it's important kids are able to keep a connection to their culture and language while in foster care.

"Kids already go through so many changes when they come into foster care, they have a new routine, sometimes moving to a new neighborhood and missing those connections with neighbors or friends that they used to have. So during a time of a lot of changes, anything that can help be consistent for kids, to feel comfortable is really important," Argall said.

Argall said the number one goal of foster care is family reunification. During the time when a child is in need of care, foster parents can have a profound impact on a child's life.

"To provide temporary care for kids during the time they need it and provide a safe space that kids can process things that they've been through, that they can grow, that they can be within a family environment until they are able to go live with a family member again," Argall said of the importance a foster parent plays in a child's life.

Here are the requirements to become a foster parent:



Must be at least 21 years old.

May be single, married, partnered, dating or any relationship status.

May be a renter or homeowner with a minimum two-bedroom home.

Must be able to financially support oneself with monthly income exceeding monthly expenses and documented forms of income.

Generally good health with any physical or mental health conditions controlled with treatment.

You can learn more about becoming a foster parent by clicking here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip