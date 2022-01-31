Nebraska man arrested for alleged sexual assault at UW-Madison residence hall

MADISON, Wisc. — The UW-Madison Police Department said they arrested a Nebaska man for alleged 4th degree sexual assault in a campus residence.

Police say they responded to a southeast residence hall for a report of a sexual assault around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Police learned the suspect, a 19-year-old man from Nebraska, was invited into a residence hall by a friend.

The suspect allegedly inappropriately touched another resident and tried to gain access to other residence hall rooms before eventually leaving, according to police.

Officers positively identified the suspect and found him in another residence hall where he was staying with a friend. Police then took him into custody and he was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of 4th Degree Sexual Assault and Disorderly Conduct, according to police.

Police believe there may be other victims from the residence hall. Police urge victims to contact UW-Madison police at (608) 264-2677 to file a report.

The suspect has no affiliation with UW-Madison.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip