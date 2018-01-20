Nearly 300 pounds of marijuana recovered in northwestern Wisconsin following police chase

OSSEO, Wis. -- The Wisconsin State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies recovered nearly 300 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, three firearms and two stun guns on Thursday --following two separate vehicle pursuits in northwestern Wisconsin.

WKBT reports the suspects involved, a 32-year-old Tomahawk man and 25-year-old Wausau woman, were running from police after an attempted traffic stop in Osseo.

The 32-year-old man tried to get out of his car and run before he was arrested. The 25-year-old woman led authorities on a 30-mile chase through Trempealeau, Jackson, Eau Claire, and Clark Counties before she was stopped and arrested.

Both vehicle drivers were booked into the Trempealeau County Jail for warrants, felony eluding, possession with intent to deliver THC, felon in possession of a firearm, and other misdemeanor and traffic charges.

They're being held in the Trempealeau County jail.

Other law enforcement agencies leading the investigation included: Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Wausau Police Department, Everest Metropolitan Police Department