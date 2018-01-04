We Energies: 10,000 still without power in Kenosha

We Energies says about 10,000 customers are still without power in the Kenosha area.

The utility company said as many as 19,000 customers were without power at one point as wind chills fell below zero.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to work quickly and safely in these frigid conditions. Nearly 10,000 customers are still without power. Warming centers are open at Temper and Indian Trail high schools in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/l9lzpQTRZS — We Energies (@we_energies) January 4, 2018

American Transmission Company said there was an equipment failure at the Albers substation. We Energies can bring in power from other providers.

The utility company said it has extra crews working to restore power in subzero wind chills.

According to Kenosha Police, Indian Trail Academy and Tremper High School will open as warming centers starting at 8:15 p.m. for those without heat.

Check the We Energies outage map here.

