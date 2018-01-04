Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 8:55PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
We Energies: 10,000 still without power in Kenosha
6:23 PM, Jan 3, 2018
We Energies says about 10,000 customers are still without power in the Kenosha area.
The utility company said as many as 19,000 customers were without power at one point as wind chills fell below zero.
Thank you for your patience as we continue to work quickly and safely in these frigid conditions. Nearly 10,000 customers are still without power. Warming centers are open at Temper and Indian Trail high schools in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/l9lzpQTRZS