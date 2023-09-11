Near West Side Week celebrates businesses and neighbors with events, resources

MILWAUKEE — From Martin Drive to Avenues West, Cold Springs Park to the Valley, Merrill Park to Miller Valley and Concordia. The Near West Side in Milwaukee is a neighborhood of neighborhoods. And through September 16th the community will be on full display for Near West Side Week.

"This is a neighborhood with so much promise and a lot of committed folks who really see the value of its neighborhoods and the people who live here," said Near West Side Partners (NWSP) Executive Director Lindsey St. Arnold Bell.

The celebration of the community started three years ago as "a way to showcase the new businesses and the neighborhoods and engage with our residents," St. Arnold Bell explained.

One of the big events of the week is Rev Up MKE. NWSP Commercial Corridor Manager Anne Marie Gunn describes the event as a 'Shark Tank' style competition.

"It's our most widely attended event. It's held at the Rave and it's a Shark Tank-style pitch competition for entrepreneurs that are interested in coming to the area," Gunn said.

Many of the restaurants in the area will also be featured, including Buffalo Boss' grand opening at 27th and Wisconsin.

There will also be a movie night and block party.

Dia Henderson, the Housing Coordinator at NWSP, will be hosting a housing resource fair for current and prospective residents of the neighborhoods.

"If you want to get to know what is the Near West Side, we're not just Marquette, we're not just Aurora, we have so many different aspects of this community. If you actually want to get to see the Near West Side and see how big and get to know all seven neighborhoods, I would say come out to Near West Side Week."

For more information on Near West Side Week and for a full schedule of events click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip