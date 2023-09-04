Near-drowning at Atwater Beach, woman rescued

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A woman was transported to the hospital after a near-drowning at Atwater Beach on Monday.

North Shore Fire/Rescue and Shorewood police responded to the 4000 block of Lake Drive for a report of a near-drowning at Atwater Beach around 4:30 p.m.

North Shore said, "Responders found a 32 year old female that had gone sub-surface in the lake for a period of time laying on the breakwall."

With the help of bystanders, the woman was rescued from the water. She was taken to shore using a rescue raft and then to the top of the bluff using the fire department's utility terrain vehicle.

The woman was breathing and conscious while being transported to the hospital.

