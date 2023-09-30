Watch Now
NBA superstar Damian Lillard steps foot in Milwaukee

Posted at 6:14 PM, Sep 30, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Damian Lilliard was greeted and welcomed by hundreds of cheering fans outside Fiserv Forum. Fans waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the NBA superstar.

TMJ4 captured Lilliard stepping out of his black SUV with his three children wearing matching sweatsuits. Mayor Cavalier Johnson also walked along with the athlete's family.

