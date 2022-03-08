NB US-45/I-41 at Meinecke closed due to crash: Sheriff

MILWAUKEE — All northbound US-45/I-41 lanes at Meinecke Avenue are closed late Tuesday morning due to a crash and medical emergency, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says.

Traffic is being diverted onto Meinecke.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on US-45/I-41 northbound at Meinecke Avenue, while the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tends to a single vehicle crash and medical emergency.



Updates to follow. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) March 8, 2022

