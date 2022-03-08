Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NB US-45/I-41 at Meinecke closed due to crash: Sheriff

Poster image (44).jpg
WisDOT camera
Poster image (44).jpg
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 12:18:04-05

MILWAUKEE — All northbound US-45/I-41 lanes at Meinecke Avenue are closed late Tuesday morning due to a crash and medical emergency, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says.

Traffic is being diverted onto Meinecke.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku