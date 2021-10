KENOSHA — All northbound lanes in the 7100 block of I-94 are closed Tuesday night as authorities investigate a serious crash.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says all northbound traffic lanes are closed. Traffic is exiting at STH 50.

"Please avoid the area and use alternate routes," the sheriff's office wrote.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports I-41/94 is closed beyond WIS 50 because of a crash.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates.

