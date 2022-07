MILWAUKEE — For the first time in its 76-year history, the Navy's Blue Angels will feature a female fighter pilot.

Lt. Amanda Lee will join the team for the 2023 air show season.

According to NBC News, Lt. Lee is expected to report to the Blue Angels in the fall and will train with the squadron through the winter.

The Blue Angels are set to headline the Milwaukee Air and Water show this weekend.

