Natural gas outage affecting nearly 800 We Energies customers in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. — Nearly 800 We Energies customers in Glendale are currently being affected by a natural gas outage.

The City of Glendale announced Monday that We Energies is making repairs to an "underground natural gas line after air was accidentally introduced into a portion" of the city's natural gas distribution system.

For safety concerns, We Energies will turn off natural gas services to around 800 homes.

"The issue has been resolved, however restoring service to customers may take the rest of today," the City of Glendale said Monday. "When a customer loses natural gas service, a technician needs to restore service at the customers’ meter and also re-light pilot lights on the customers natural gas appliances."

The city says crews will visit each address without service and attempt to make contact with someone at the home or business. An adult must be present. If an adult is not home, We Energies will leave a card at the home with a contact number to call to restore service.

If you have any questions, contact We Energies at 800-236-9957. If you notice a natural gas odor that concerns you, leave the immediate area and call 800-261-5325.

