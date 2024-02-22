Nationwide outage affecting AT&T, TMobile and Verizon customers

A nationwide outage is affecting AT&T, TMobile and Verizon customers.

According to Downdetector.com, all three carriers are reporting outages, but AT&T has the most. TMJ4 staff are also reporting problems with their cellphones.

Our sister stations in other areas are reporting issues with 911 dispatch services, cell phone service and internet service.

