National Weather Service: 'Life threatening' waves along Lake Michigan through Tuesday

NWS: "A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect continuing through tonight for dangerous swimming conditions driven by gusty north winds, high waves and hazardous currents."
Posted at 6:49 PM, Aug 08, 2022
The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning people of dangerous, "life-threatening" conditions along Lake Michigan in Wisconsin through Tuesday.

NWS said Monday a Beach Hazards Statement will remain in effect through Tuesday morning. This includes beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties.

NWS says there are life-threatening waves of three to five feet and dangerous currents are expected. These high waves and onshore winds will create dangerous swimming conditions.

Several beaches will be most susceptible to dangerous swimming conditions, NWS says. This includes:

  • Vollrath Park in Sheboygan
  • North Beach in Port Washington
  • Bayview Beach in Milwaukee
  • Shoop Park Beach in Racine
  • Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha

NWS urges the public to stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls.

"Strong structural and longshore currents are expected," NWS said in a statement Monday. "Rip currents are possible."

You can read the full Beach Hazards Statement by clicking here.

