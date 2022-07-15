National Weather Service issues flood advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for portions of southeast Wisconsin as storms roll through on Friday.

The advisory began at 9 a.m. Friday for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. The advisory ends at 3 p.m. Friday.

The NWS says flooding is expected in urban areas and near small streams. Areas that often experience flooding are low-lying with poor drainage.

Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in the area and the NWS expects another 1.5 to 2.5 inches will fall on Friday.

The service identified several areas where there is a higher risk for flooding in the above counties: Northern Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Mequon, Hartford, Whitefish Bay, Pewaukee, Brown Deer, Grafton, Cedarburg, Sussex, Hartland, Jackson, Fox Point, Slinger, Bayside, Thiensville and Germantown.

Read the NWS' flood advisory here.

