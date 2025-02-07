National Wear Red Day: Stand with women in the fight against heart disease

Friday is National Wear Red Day, a chance to show support for women in the fight against cardiovascular disease, their leading cause of death.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. The disease also affects new moms and women going through menopause. Heart disease can impact women at any age.

Symptoms vary for each person. Some may have no symptoms, while others could experience shortness of breath, chest pain, heart palpitations, dizziness, or, for women, upper belly or back pain.

If you feel unusually tired or short of breath during activities like exercise or climbing stairs, it’s important to get checked out.

