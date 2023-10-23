National Pizza Month: Here are places in Milwaukee that you can visit

MILWAUKEE — In case you didn't know, October is National Pizza Month. Milwaukee is full of Italian restaurants so the possibilities are endless. Ranging from Italian to Sicilian restaurants, the Web Staff Team has compiled a list of places for you to visit.

Calderone Club - 842 N Old World 3rd St

Located in Westown, Calderone Club is home to Wisconsin's "oldest pizza recipe," according to their website. Visitors can choose from multiple types of pizza. The Calderone special pizza includes sausage, black olives, onions, and cheese. There's also a vegetarian Calderone pizza option for those veggie lovers! The meat ingredients are exchanged for tomatoes and bell peppers.

Zaffiro's Pizza - 1724 N Farwell Ave

This pizzeria is in the Lower East Side and customers can choose their pizza with a variety of toppings. The pepperoni pizza differs from regular pepperoni as Zaffiro's pizza has onions and mushrooms added. There's an option for gluten-free as well.

Fixture Pizza Pub - 623 S 2nd St

Fixture's Pizza has unique names for their pizzas, such as Rev Pop, Tin Widow, Var Gallery, Walker's Pint, and more. If you want deep-dish pizza, there is a $4 upcharge. Their Great Lakes Distillery pizza has cream cheese, pepperoni, and extra red sauce.

Caradaro Club Pizza - 5010 W. Vliet Street

Caradaro Club Pizza has two locations: one in Milwaukee on Vilet Street and one in West Allis at 1417 S. 70th Street. Thin-crust pizza is their specialty. The pizza sizes are 12 inches, 14 inches, 18 inches. They also have French fried mushrooms!

John C. / Yelp File image of a pizza. Not of the recalled pizza.

D'Sign Pizza - 352 E Stewart St

Pizza from D'Sign Pizza is "served with Caputo OO flour and Grande Cheese" as said on their website. There is a 12-inch custom-made pizza that you can make with a variety of toppings for $16. The Da Vinci pizza has feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, and more.

Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant - 3468 N Oakland Ave

Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant, also known as La Conca D'Oro, pizza is baked at 900 degrees Fahrenheit for 90 seconds. The Marinara pizza sold at this establishment has no cheese but contains oregano, kalamata olive, and grape tomato. Their Parmigiana pizza has roasted eggplant and shaved grana Padano.

Beto's Pizza - 1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr

Beto's Pizza combines two cuisines: Mexican and Italian. This pizzeria is located in South Milwaukee, and it features pizza with Mexican foods such as Al Pastor pizza. Al pastor is seasoned pork. There is also a chorizo (Mexican sausage) pizza.

Pizza House - 2100 W Hopkins St

You can eat gyro pizza at Pizza House! This specialty pizza has gyro meat, black olives, onions, and tomatoes. Another special pizza you can find at Pizza House is their calzone pizza.

