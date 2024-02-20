National Love Your Pet Day: See some of TMJ4's furry friends

In Today's Talker — It's time to give a shoutout to the TMJ4 News Today pets in honor of National Love Your Pet Day!

This morning, we met Symone Woolridge's dog Ace.

Symone Woolridge, TMJ4 Ace the Dog



Here's our Executive Producer Tyler Eddy's dog Braxton.

Tyler Eddy, TMJ4 Braxton the Dog

Check out Sydni Eure's neice Kennedy!

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Kennedy the Dog



Here's Meteorologist Tyler Moore's pup Zion.

Tyler Moore, TMJ4 Zion the Dog



Tom Durian has a "god-dog" named Bruno.

Tom Durian, TMJ4 Bruno the Dog



Adriana Mendez has her own pack of dogs! Meet Emma, Gunnar and Leona.

Adriana Mendez, TMJ4 Emma the Dog



Adriana Mendez, TMJ4 Gunnar the Dog



Adriana Mendez, TMJ4 Leona the Dog



And we can't forget our producer Justin Valdez's dog Bucky.

Justin Valdez, TMJ4 Bucky the Dog



