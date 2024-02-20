Watch Now
National Love Your Pet Day: See some of TMJ4's furry friends

Tuesday is National Pet Day, a time to show your love for dogs, cats, reptiles, birds and more. Here at TMJ4, we love our pets everyday!
Posted at 6:46 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 07:46:42-05

In Today's Talker — It's time to give a shoutout to the TMJ4 News Today pets in honor of National Love Your Pet Day!

This morning, we met Symone Woolridge's dog Ace.

Ace the Dog
Ace the Dog

Here's our Executive Producer Tyler Eddy's dog Braxton.

Braxton the Dog
Braxton the Dog

Check out Sydni Eure's neice Kennedy!

Kennedy the Dog
Kennedy the Dog

Here's Meteorologist Tyler Moore's pup Zion.

Zion the Dog
Zion the Dog

Tom Durian has a "god-dog" named Bruno.

Bruno the Dog
Bruno the Dog

Adriana Mendez has her own pack of dogs! Meet Emma, Gunnar and Leona.

Emma the Dog
Emma the Dog
Gunnar the Dog
Gunnar the Dog
Leona the Dog
Leona the Dog

And we can't forget our producer Justin Valdez's dog Bucky.

Bucky the Dog
Bucky the Dog

