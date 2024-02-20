National Love Your Pet Day: See some of TMJ4's furry friends

In Today's Talker — It's time to give a shoutout to the TMJ4 News Today pets in honor of National Love Your Pet Day!
This morning, we met Symone Woolridge's dog Ace.
Here's our Executive Producer Tyler Eddy's dog Braxton.
Check out Sydni Eure's neice Kennedy!
Here's Meteorologist Tyler Moore's pup Zion.
Tom Durian has a "god-dog" named Bruno.
Adriana Mendez has her own pack of dogs! Meet Emma, Gunnar and Leona.
And we can't forget our producer Justin Valdez's dog Bucky.
You can watch the full Today's Talker above.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.