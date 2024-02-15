National Bobblehead Hall of Fame donates $1,000 to Carole Meekins Scholarship

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame donated $1,000 dollars to the Wisconsin Black Media Association on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The money was raised by selling bobbleheads of our friend and former colleague, Carole Meekins. The museum set aside ten dollars for every bobblehead purchase.

Phil Sklar, CEO of the National Bobble Head Hall of Fame, presented the WMBA a check for one-thousand dollars

The money donated to the WMBA will go towards a scholarship established in Carole's honor.

The Carole Meekins scholarship is given out every year to a college student of color who is studying journalism.

