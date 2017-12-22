National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum finally has a home

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will soon have a permanent home in Milwaukee.

The museum will soon move into its new 4,300 square foot space located on 1st St. in Walker’s Point, and will open to visitors starting in 2018.

The concept that started in 2014 with 3,000 bobbleheads has climbed to over 7,000 bobbleheads ranging from individuals, organizations and teams across the country.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum continues to release officially licensed bobbleheads for retail that have taken the spotlight both locally and nationally.

Co-Founder and CEO Phil Sklar plans on releasing more information as progress is made.

