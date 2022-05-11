Nathan Hale High School placed on short lockdown due to unknown individual inside

WEST ALLIS — Nathan Hale High School was placed on a short lockdown Wednesday morning after an unknown individual was seen inside.

The school said students were entering the cafeteria this morning as a part of the morning entrance process when an unknown person with no connection to Hale entered the building.

Staff and administration immediately noticed the person and out of an abundance of caution, the building entered a lockdown.

When the lockdown was announced, the unknown person immediately left the building where they were met by West Allis police.

The school spoke with police and got an all-clear 10 minutes later. The lockdown was lifted and students went to their first-hour class where teachers informed them of what had happened.

"As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. I am proud of the immediate response of our students and staff with expediting our emergency response protocol that we practice during the school year," Principal Matthew Lesar said in a statement to parents.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip