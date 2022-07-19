NASCAR's Chase Briscoe on winning his first Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway

Chase Briscoe has an amazing tale to tell on how he got to the top step of NASCAR and the Cup Series. The ultimate tale of a door that nearly closed.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "Is your life story literally like, I was within an hour of packing up and giving up on my dream, but yet, sometimes when one door shuts another one opens and here I am?"

Ralph Freso/AP Chase Briscoe prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

"Yeah, for sure," Briscoe says. "For me, it wasn't that I was packing up. I wasn't an hour from packing up. I was packed up. I was driving back. I was about two-and-a-half hours from home and I had one more weekend to go get more of my stuff. And then it was over. When I thought I was completely done, that's when the door finally opened up and a small crack in the door turned into a huge opportunity. It's definitely crazy looking back on it now how it all came together and how it's all worked out. If you would have told me five, six years ago, if I could pick any car to drive in the Cup Series which one would it be? I would have picked the 14 for Stewart-Haas. And now to be driving here in the 14 car but also now being able to compete for wins and running up front."

Lance Allan asks, "Speaking of stress, I think there's obviously a burden, a weight lifted off your shoulder with your first Cup win. What does it feel like to be in that exclusive club?"

Morry Gash/AP Chase Briscoe during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

"It's super cool," Briscoe says. "Just to be able to race in the Cup Series first off is really, really special. But then to say that you're a winner on the Cup Series. And I guess number one, I was the 200th. I didn't even realize that until after. To be on the list of only 200 people. I think now it's 201 or 202."

With his first Cup victory earlier this year in Phoenix, Briscoe is locked into the Championship chase.

