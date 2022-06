MILWAUKEE — NASCAR will host a tailgate experience on the Plaza in Deer District on Saturday ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series on July 3.

The event will start at 2 p.m., kicking off the race weekend with games, giveaways and more. The free event will run until 10 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series is coming to Road America in Elkhart Lake on Sunday.

