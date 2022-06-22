ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Josh Bilicki is the lone current Wisconsin driver in NASCAR's top series who will represent the Badger state at Road America in the Cup race on July 3.

"Every single angle, looking at Road America, I'm excited for," Josh Bilicki says. "For the first part, it is my home race. Lot of family, friends. Second part, we've put a lot of extra focus into the Road America program."

TMJ4's Lance Allan asked, "At the time, I believe you had your best Cup finish, sixth last year. So what is that track like for you?"

Darron Cummings/AP NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Bilicki heads into the first turn during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

"Yeah, I love going up there. Fourth of July weekend. It's honestly the perfect weekend for us to be up there," Chase Briscoe says. "And for me, I go do some sprint car racing while I'm up there. I know this year I'm going to run Plymouth again, and I wanna say 141 Speedway or Raceway. So yeah, always looking forward to getting up there that weekend."

"Really good run at Road America last year," Ricky Stenhouse says. "Our car was really good on the long run. And we were able to save our tires. Obviously it's a big race track, you know the tires get worn out with, some of the old asphalt that's still there. I think back to the very first time I went Road America in NASCAR and I just remember all the people coming out to watch the race. There's people all over that race track."

Bilicki is pulling double duty, and actually feels he might have a better shot at victory in the NASCAR Xfinity race on Saturday, July 2.

