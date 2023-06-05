Watch Now
Naloxone now free and accessible in Wisconsin at Aurora Health Care

Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medical nasal spray approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a way to block opioid receptors in the brain.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 17:06:49-04

WISCONSIN — The opioid overdose, life-saving treatment, Naloxone, is now available in Wisconsin, free for the first time, starting Monday, June 5 at Aurora Health Care.

Aurora Health Care is the first healthcare company in Wisconsin to offer Naloxone free and easily accessible. Patients showing signs of opioid addiction can receive a prescription for the nasal spray.

Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medical nasal spray approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a way to block opioid receptors in the brain. The FDA just recently approved Naloxone in May 2023.

After being used, patients can typically recover in seconds due to the opioid overdose reversal agent.

According to Aurora, "Nationally, 2021 was the deadliest year on record with 108,000 deaths caused by overdose. During that year, there were approximately 1,600 opioid overdose deaths in Wisconsin. Synthetic opioids like fentanyl are the leading cause of opioid deaths."

For more information or access to the treatment, visit Aurora Health Care’s website.

