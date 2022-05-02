Muslim Community Eid Festival hosts local Afghan refugees for first time at Wisconsin State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Muslim CommUNITY Eid Festival is currently being held at the Wisconsin State Fair Park for the first time.

The festival is in it's third year, but has grown so organizers need to move to a larger venue. This year, 6,000 people are expected to attend.

The event is hosted by the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition, the Islamic Society of Milwaukee Brookfield, and Hanan Refugee Relief Group.

"Eid is a holiday that Muslims celebrate after the month of fasting for 30 days. So we break our fast after that, kids receive presents, we have a prayer," said Vice President of Hanan Refugees Relief Group Shelia Badwan.

The festival included state-fair style rides, vendors and food from local Muslim restaurants.

Badwan said this Eid was especially meaningful, because it's the first Eid in the United States for many Afghan refugees.

"They've gone through so much, they left loved ones behind, and a lot of them are part of the Afghan army, they supported the U.S. army. We just wanted to show them that as Americans, we're here to support them. As Muslim Americans, we're here to support them," Badwan said.

Mohammad Usman is one of those refugees celebrating Eid at the state fair park on Monday. He came to Wisconsin with his wife and kids about a month ago.

"I was working with the government and also I was involved with some U.S. projects, because of that, I had to leave the country and come here," Usman said.

But despite a long and dangerous journey to get to the United States, he's now happily enjoying Eid with his family.

"The first Ramadan was very good. Everything over here was very good, the food and everything. Now this is the first day of Eid and we are having a festival and it's very enjoyable," Usman said.

