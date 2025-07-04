MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Seven years after playing at Helfaer Park as 8-year-olds, Muskego's now 14U team returned to Milwaukee to play inside American Family Field, sharing the same dugout used by MLB stars.

With the roof open and stands filled, the 14-year-old players faced off against Fort Atkinson in a special game that turned childhood dreams into reality.

Muskego Youth Baseball Seven years ago, Muskego's 8U baseball team is pictured overlooking Miller Park.

"When we first played at Helfaer, I was like ah, this is pretty cool, but when we found out we got to play in the big stadium, it was really exciting," said Jacob Mrozinski, Warriors third baseman and pitcher.

The experience is part of Big League Dream Day, which gives young players the opportunity to compete on the same field as their professional heroes.

"The scoreboard, looking up at it, you just feel goose bumps and it's crazy," said Jackson Schulz, Warriors catcher and pitcher.

Muskego youth baseball team fulfills dream of playing at American Family Field

For the team's head coach, seeing his players' excitement about sharing the same space as MLB stars made the experience unforgettable.

"The boys were talking about Aaron Judge took batting practice in here," he recalled. "Bryce Harper, all these players, and then to know that we're on the same field as Jackson Chourio, Ryan Braun, and all these Brewers greats. Yeah, it meant the world to the kids."

The moment carries extra significance as most team members prepare to enter high school, making this their final summer playing together.

Muskego Youth Baseball Muskego's 14U baseball team makes their childhood dreams a reality by playing a game at American Family Field.

"It's been great." Mrozinski shared. "We are like brothers and stuff. We've been playing for like six or seven years, and it's just like family."

Miller became emotional reflecting on the team's journey and loyalty.

"I'll try not to get choked up, but it's a good group of kids," he said. "A lot of them could have gone to other teams, and they stayed with this group. Once to support Muskego, their community, their school, they play with their friends. They're a great group of kids."

For these young athletes, playing at American Family Field brought their baseball journey full circle, closing out their story right where it all began.

