Muskego Way neighborhood adopts temporary parklet with the hopes of slowing reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — In a new effort to slow reckless driving, the Muskego Way community has welcomed a new parklet near 16th and Forest Home Avenue.

Elizabeth Ramirez says the reckless driving in the neighborhood has been rampant.

"We're literally losing lives. Cars are driving way too fast over the speed limit in residential areas," said Ramirez.

Ramirez has been living in the Muskego Way neighborhood for decades.

TMJ4 The parklet is placed right next to an empty plot of grass, which organizers with Muskego Way Forward plan on utilizing as a space to bring the community together.

"There are a lot of children that live in our neighborhood, a lot of moms that kind of want to have a safe space to bring their children," said Ramirez.

"I think this creates an epicenter for the community and it proves that you don't need to have a huge public park to build community. Even a corner of a street can generate that sense of community, which is so important," said Iuscely Flores, Parklet Ambassador.

The Wisconsin Bike Fed helped community organizers open up the Muskego Way parklet, which has closed off the slip lane near South Amy Place.

"A slip lane basically makes it easier for drivers to make a right-hand turn and make the cars go a lot faster and studies show that's where a lot of pedestrian crashes happen. We're hoping to bring the community out here to get them to reenvision this space and advocate with the city to permanently close the slip lane," said Michael Anderson, Youth Organizer with the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

The Muskego Way neighborhood parklet will be open until Nov. 1, but organizers are working to use this time to prove to city leaders that it belongs in the neighborhood for good.

