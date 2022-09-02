Muskego Walmart bomb threat: Shoppers evacuated, K9 sent in

MUSKEGO, Wis. — The Muskego Walmart has been evacuated following a bomb threat on Friday.

According to Muskego police, employees received a bomb threat through their internal communication system.

The police department and Tess Corners Fire Department have since evacuated the store. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office explosive K9s are assisting in clearing the building.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid Commerce Parkway in Muskego until the threat has been deemed safe.

A nearby Wendy's tells TMJ4 News they are closing for the remainder of the day following the threat.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

