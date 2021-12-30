Muskego Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot raises $15K for free health clinic

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K run and walk last in Muskego in Waukesha County raised more than $15,000, and organizers announced Wednesday they are donating proceeds to the Eagle's Wing Free Clinic.

The organizers with St. Leonard Catholic Church & School said a giant check with be presented to clinic officials during mass on Jan. 9.

More than 1,430 runners and walkers registered for the Turkey Trot.

Eagle’s Wing Free Clinic is a nonprofit group providing medical services for uninsured and under-insured people - including non-emergent medical services, health education and screening, community resources, and referrals, according to St. Leonard.

St. Leonard pastor Father Dan Janasik said in a statement this year 115 people got the coveted "I outran Father Dan" ribbon.

