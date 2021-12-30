Watch
Muskego Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot raises $15K for free health clinic

St. Leonard Catholic Church & School's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/St-Leonard-Catholic-Church-School-Muskego-576517362406222/photos/4748024278588822" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21cd-df00-ab7e-f1cd99f40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1640864995660,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-1276-dc50-a7fd-d27e538f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1640864995660,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-1276-dc50-a7fd-d27e538f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.facebook.com/St-Leonard-Catholic-Church-School-Muskego-576517362406222/photos/4748024278588822&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017e-0b2c-d852-affe-2b7cc5580000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Facebook page&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017e-0b2c-d852-affe-2b7cc5450000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Facebook page</a>
This year's Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
Posted at 5:53 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 06:53:08-05

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K run and walk last in Muskego in Waukesha County raised more than $15,000, and organizers announced Wednesday they are donating proceeds to the Eagle's Wing Free Clinic.

The organizers with St. Leonard Catholic Church & School said a giant check with be presented to clinic officials during mass on Jan. 9.

More than 1,430 runners and walkers registered for the Turkey Trot.

Eagle’s Wing Free Clinic is a nonprofit group providing medical services for uninsured and under-insured people - including non-emergent medical services, health education and screening, community resources, and referrals, according to St. Leonard.

St. Leonard pastor Father Dan Janasik said in a statement this year 115 people got the coveted "I outran Father Dan" ribbon.

