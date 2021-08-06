Muskego police respond to tactical situation, urge area residents to take shelter

MUSKEGO — Muskego police are responding to a "tactical situation" in the 13000 block of Longfellow Lane Friday afternoon and ask residents to stay away from the area.

Police said in an alert broadcasted into cell phones that if you live in the area, you should take shelter in the lowest level of your home or business and wait for a message for the all-clear.

Residents should keep tabs on the police department's Facebook page instead of calling, police added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

