Muskego High School students land dream jobs through youth apprenticeship program

MUSKEGO, Wis. — For the past five years, the Muskego-Norway School District has worked to ensure students who come through their doors are prepared for jobs in the future. Wednesday was no different as two Muskego High School students landed youth apprenticeship jobs in the career fields they dream of one day working in.

"​I just feel excited and proud," said ​Veronica Soderberg.

"​I am excited, it's going to probably take me far in life," said ​Josh Radovich.

After they were accepted into the district's Connect Academy Program, juniors Veronica Soderberg and Josh Radovich will be working with CG Schmidt. It's a construction company that will provide hands-on training, teaching Veronica about her desired career in civil engineering and Josh in carpentry.

"I always liked working with my hands when I was younger. Me and my brother built a tricycle with an engine on it," said Radovich.

"​Both of my parents are engineers. I would love to do commercial buildings, especially in big cities," said Soderberg. "I love the idea of adding green roof elements and I would love to design and plan some of that."

"It's just time management, keeping myself focused, not slipping away, not spending too much time on the phone," said Soderberg.

Jim Michlig, the college career experience and living coordinator for the district, says apprenticeship programs like theirs are crucial especially as the workforce shortage continues to decline.

"​They are pouring footing, they're building walls, there are excavators out there," said Michlig. "Some people talk about the workforce crisis, and some people are finding solutions and this is a solution."

​Both Veronica and Josh are expected to begin their apprenticeship jobs in the summer.

If you're interested in applying to the Connect Academy Program, click here.

