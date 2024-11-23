Muskego falls short in Division 1 State Championship against Bay Port

MADISON, Wis. — Despite outscoring Bay Port 18-6 in the second half, the Muskego Warriors fell short against the Pirates losing 25-18 in the WIAA Division 1 State Championship.

"So proud of the resiliency," Warriors head coach Ken Krause said. "I mean, a lot of people might have just given up and our kids fought back. It was impressive."

On the first play of the game, Bay Port running back Brady Moon ripped off an 80-yard rushing touchdown to give the Pirates an early 7-0 lead. This was the second week in a row Muskego allowed a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

The Pirates piled on 19 points in the first half while Muskego struggled to get their offense going, totaling only 20 yards for zero first downs at the break.

However, Jackson Niemic breathed life into the Warriors with two timely touchdowns in the second half.

With less than four minutes on the clock, Muskego quarterback Joey Shaw connected with Niemic on a quick dart to his left for a 48-yard catch-and-run.

On the Warrior's ensuing drive, Niemic also broke loose for a 28-yard rushing touchdown to cut Bay Port's lead to 25-15 with 11:02 remaining in regulation.

Seven minutes later, Muskego kicker Gabe Walden cut the Pirates lead to a one-score game with a 38-yard field.

After forcing Bay Port to turn it over on downs, Muskego did take over at the Pirates' 39-yard line with 1:07 to drive but failed to convert a first down.

Bay Port held on to win their first-ever state title, 25-18.

"We knocked off some really, really good teams," Krause recalled. "We went through probably the hardest road to state - maybe of anybody - and we got through it and we were one touchdown away from finishing."

Friday's Division 1 State Championship was a rematch of the 2019 title game, which Muskego won 21-10.

