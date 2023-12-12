Music superstar Nicki Minaj coming to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum during 2024 world tour

MILWAUKEE — Calling all Barbz! Nicki Minaj announced she is making a stop at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on a worldwide tour in 2024.

The ‘Super Bass’ rapper will be in the Cream City on Saturday, April 13. She will also bring her act to Chicago on April 24.

Nicki Minaj is one of the most successful rappers of all time. She was the first woman to have 100 songs make it onto the Billboard Hot 100 which includes three songs that have reached no. 1. She has 52 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The 'Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour' will travel to 37 cities across the United States and Europe. The tour comes 14 after she released her debut album 'Pink' in 2010.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. However, if you are a Citi card carrier, you will have access to presale tickets on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

For more ticket info go to her website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip