'Music at the Market' returns to South Milwaukee beginning June 2

MILWAUKEE — "Music at the Market" will return to South Milwaukee beginning Thursday, June 2, South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC) announced Monday.

The market will be open to the public on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is located at the corner of 11th and Milwaukee. The music stage is next to "Da Crusher" statue and concerts typically take place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"The market features an eclectic mix of merchants selling fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers, art, jewelry and more," SMPAC said in a statement Monday. "Live music brings energy and enjoyment to the market, while nearby restaurants, shops, bars and Grant Park Beach add to the fun!"

According to a news release, artists presented by SMPAC include Ivy Ford, a blues artist from Chicago, De La Buena, a 12 piece Afro-Caribbean & Latin Jazz group popular throughout the Milwaukee area, and Tweed, featuring Gervis Myles who has toured Europe as well as most of the Midwest.

South Milwaukee Downtown Market’s Summer Line-Up for 2022:

6/2: Prof Pinkerton's Irrelevant Orchestra Early American Roots

6/9: Soulfoot Mombits Indie Folk Rock

6/16: Sweet Sheiks - Bayou Jazz RENAISSANCE DAYS FESTIVAL

6/23: Blues Addiction - Milwaukee Blues

6/30: Don Juan and the Pawnshop Gigolos - Honky Tonk Blues

7/7: Stephen Hull Experience - Blues & Soul

7/14: Rohn Larson - Acoustic Classic Rock

7/21: Honest John - Funky Jazz Folk Grooves

7/28: Ivy Ford Band - Chicago Blues Band presented by SMPAC HERITAGE WEEK FESTIVAL

8/4: Shuga Blu - Feel Good Music

8/11: Big Style Brass Band - Traditional & Modern Brass

8/18: De La Buena - Afro-Caribbean & Latin Jazz presented by SMPAC PLUS CAR SHOW

8/25: Bluegrass AllStars - Country & Bluegrass

9/1: Tweed Featuring Gervis Myles - Soulful R&B presented by SMPAC

9/8: The Hungry Williams - Rockabilly Swing

9/15: Sarah Day - Female Singer /Songwriter

9/22: The MilBillies - Bluegrass

9/29: Old Sam & the Teardrops - Swing Jazz featuring John Sparrow from Violent Femmes

10/6: John Stano - Americana, Folk & Celtic

