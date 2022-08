MILWAUKEE — A muscle car crashed into a home and sent a 44-year-old Wauwatosa woman to the hospital Tuesday night, Milwaukee police say.

Police said the crash happened around 8:14 p.m. near 60th and Vienna in Milwaukee. They said the woman was driving the car when she drove over the yard and into the side of the home.

The impact of the crash appears to have shortened the muscle car by a few feet.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip