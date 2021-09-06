'Multiple victims' hurt in Racine shooting, police say

RACINE -- The Racine Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning in the 1200 block of Racine Street.

In a news release, police say they were called to the area for a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers saw numerous individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Multiple victims were transported to the hospital.

TMJ 4 Racine shooting crime scene

Officers were on scene for hours canvassing a yellow home and two different cars.

Several evidence markers were scattered across the street, and as police try to piece together what took place, neighbors say things need to change.

"What's going on right now is actually ridiculous," Racine resident Van Carson said.

Carson told us that violence in Racine has been increasing.

"I've seen the tape before, but it seems like it's appearing more and more," he said.

Fabiola Diaz has lived in the neighborhood for 13 years, and said things have been tough.

"There's a lot of fights and shootings," Diaz said. "You usually hear gun shots, but no one gets hurt. I'm surprised that someone got hurt this time."

Diaz said she believes there's a deeper issue at hand that could lead to the gun violence.

"Well, there's a lot of poverty in this neighborhood," Diaz said. "So, all the problems that come with poverty is seen here."

Both Diaz and Carson say they're hopeful things will change.

"My hope is that these people settle down, stop fighting against each other," Carson stated.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this crime to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip