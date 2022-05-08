Multiple teens shot after argument near 49th and Hampton

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that left one teen dead and another two injured.

MPD responded to an incident on the 4900 block of W. Hampton just after 3 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a triple shooting. Upon their arrival, officers learned that several individuals exchanged fire during an argument.

A 16-year-old Milwaukee male sustained fatal injuries as a result of the shooting. An additional unknown male and a 14-year-old male also sustained life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital and remain in critical condition.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

