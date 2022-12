MILWAUKEE — Multiple cars were broken into near 6th and Vliet around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Milwaukee police say a suspect broke into and ransacked at least two vehicles.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.

