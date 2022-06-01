Mukwonago to celebrate new outdoor stage with free concert on Saturday

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — The Village of Mukwonago will celebrate its new Outdoor Performance Stage with a ribbon cutting ceremony and free concert on Saturday.

The new stage is in Indianhead Park, located at 850 Main Street. The ribbon cutting ceremony will kick off the free concert at 6:15 p.m.

Mt. Olive, a premiere Milwaukee cover band, will perform rock favorites.

The Village of Mukwonago urges residents to bring lawn chairs. There will be food vendors and beer sales handled by the Mukwonago Rotary Club.

The project, which costed $575,000, was constructed by J.H. Hassinger. It was completed in late 2021 and came in under budget.

